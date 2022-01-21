Jennifer Coolidge shares how Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next video helped revive her career from the ‘dead zone’

Jennifer Coolidge recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about her thoughts on Ariana Grande and how the pop star gave her career a boost a few years ago. The 60-year-old The White Lotus alum was asked to weigh in on the impression that Ariana did of her when she was on his show years ago. To which Coolidge replied: “You should know, it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me. I was going through a dead zone, not much was going on. Then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her. And then this ball got rolling.”

She added, “My friend who is her age, Theresa, she was like, ‘You should DM Ariana.’ I thought it was such a good imitation and I was like, ‘No, she’s got like 260 million followers. Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs! We will never ever get to her.’ And I did it anyway and then this response came back. Next thing you know, I was going to her house getting fit for wardrobe for ‘Thank U Next.’ That was all because of Jimmy Fallon.”

If you didn't know, in one of the scenes in the ‘Thank U Next’ video, Grande essays the role of Elle Woods, she recreates the iconic nail parlour scene with Coolidge, who reprised her role as the nail technician from legally Blonde. While talking to Allure in 2019, Grande revealed how much fun she had working with Coolidge. Describing the experience as “the biggest honour” of her life.

