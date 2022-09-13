Jennifer Coolidge's dance moment from Emmys 2022 acceptance speech 'deserves an award' say fans

Jennifer Coolidge bagged her first-ever Emmy Award for her performance in The White Lotus at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actress took home the Best Supporting Actress in a limited series honour and was presented the award by y Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson and The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore. The actress showed off her excitement about winning her first Emmy and said, "I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company is incredible."

Coolidge further continued, "I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress, and I'm having a hard time speaking." Before the actress could speak any further as she opened to piece of paper to say her thank yous, she was interrupted by the music asking her to cut off her speech.