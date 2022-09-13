Jennifer Coolidge's dance moment from Emmys 2022 acceptance speech 'deserves an award' say fans
Jennifer Coolidge refused to get cut off during her Emmys acceptance speech and began dancing to the music instead.
Jennifer Coolidge bagged her first-ever Emmy Award for her performance in The White Lotus at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actress took home the Best Supporting Actress in a limited series honour and was presented the award by y Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson and The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore. The actress showed off her excitement about winning her first Emmy and said, "I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company is incredible."
Coolidge further continued, "I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress, and I'm having a hard time speaking." Before the actress could speak any further as she opened to piece of paper to say her thank yous, she was interrupted by the music asking her to cut off her speech.
Without stopping, Coolidge asked for extra time as she said, "Wait, hold on, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing." After she refused to get cut off by the music that began playing, at that point, she started dancing. Later, accepting her reward she excitedly walked offstage. Among the entire Emmys 2022 ceremony, if there's one moment that made an impact on viewers, it was Jennifer's dance and fans have been calling it an award-worthy element.
Several netizens on Twitter also called out the producers of Emmys for cutting off Coolidge's speech calling it a rude gesture given it was her first Emmy win. Following her big win, Coolidge has been trending on social media.
