Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s ‘Growing’ Closeness Might Be Affecting Her Current BF John Miler: 'Feels Like...'

Jennifer Garner’s longtime boyfriend, John Miller, might be jealous of her growing closeness with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The two have been spending a lot of time together in recent days.

As per Page Six, the outlet that reported the words of a source, John Miller is aware that Ben and Jennifer Garner have been getting close with each other.

“Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them, like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” the source stated.

As per the insider, John Miller feels like a “third wheel” with this growing closeness. The insider also spilled the tea, stating that the actors from Daredevil have been calling, texting, and communicating with each other more than ever before, since the past many years.

While previously it was solely about the kids, “John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship,” the source stated to the outlet. Further, the insider also mentioned that although John Miller does not feel threatened thinking of a scenario in which Jennifer Garner could go back to Ben Affleck, “at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”

For those who do not know, John Miller, who is a businessman, and the actress have been dating each other on and off since 2018.

Meanwhile, the Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice actor and Garner share three children together, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12. The couple was married to each other from 2005 to 2015.

As per the insider, both the actors have come close, particularly due to the divorce of Affleck from Jennifer Lopez and the Los Angeles wildfires.

Last month, the two had even celebrated Christmas as a family with their three children.