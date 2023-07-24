Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer celebrate two decades of friendship; see heartwarming post

From their memorable on-screen feud in the 2004 age-swapping romantic comedy '13 Going on 30' to becoming real-life inseparable companions, Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's friendship has flourished over 20 joyous years. Celebrating their unbreakable bond, Garner took to Instagram to shower her bestie with heartfelt appreciation, proving that true friendships can withstand the test of time.

In the beloved film, Garner portrayed Jenna, a 13-year-old girl who magically woke up in the body of her 30-year-old future self, taking on the role of a high-powered fashion magazine executive. Greer played Lucy, Jenna's socially fraught frenemy, both in the teenage and adult storylines. Little did they know that their on-screen animosity would pave the way for a cherished real-life connection.

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer celebrate 20 years of friendship

While their characters clashed on screen, Garner and Greer's camaraderie off-screen has been nothing short of heartwarming. Recently reuniting on the set of Netflix's 'The Adam Project,' the stars brought back waves of nostalgia for fans, igniting fond memories of '13 Going on 30.' Their undeniable chemistry, both on and off-screen, continues to warm hearts and reminds us all of the magic of true friendship.

Back in 2022, Garner paid tribute to their friendship on her Instagram story, sharing a smiling picture of the duo during a sunny day outing. Writing, "I am always grateful for a walk with a girlfriend," she then further added, "Especially this one. I absolutely love JG."

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner serve 'co parenting goals' as they drop kids off at school

Speaking to Insider, Greer expressed her admiration for Garner, calling her the "greatest of all time." She praised Garner's leadership on set, highlighting her professionalism, punctuality, and undeniable talent. Being number one on the call sheet, Garner set a high standard that inspired the cast and crew to give their best.

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's friendship touched heart worldwide

As Garner reunited with her '13 Going on 30' romantic interest, Mark Ruffalo, for 'The Adam Project,' the accidental reunion was a delightful surprise. Director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds described it as a fortunate coincidence, he said, "My wife actually suggested Jen Garner to play the mom," revealed Levy. "When I shared the idea with Reynolds, he loved it. And later, he pointed out that it was a 13 Going on 30 reunion. It may seem like a brilliant marketing move, but it was a delightful accident, and we got the benefit of the incredible chemistry between Mark and Jen."

Advertisement

Over two decades, they have proved that the connections formed on screen can extend beyond the realms of Hollywood, becoming a companionship that shines bright in the hearts of fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner makes epic comeback as Elektra in Marvel’s Deadpool 3 after 20-year hiatus