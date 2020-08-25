Jennifer Garner breaks down in tears after watching The Office finale; Says’ it hit us pretty hard’; Watch

Jennifer Garner just finished watching the hit American show The Office and had the perfect reaction. The actress shared a clip of herself on Instagram, sobbing to the emotional ending of the show. Watch the video below.

13 Going On 30 actress Jennifer Garner just binge-watched the hit TV show The Office, and she was not okay after watching the series finale. The 48-year-old actress filmed herself and shared the footage on Instagram, tearing up over the final moments of the show in slow motion. “My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’, aka #TheOffice,” Jennifer explained in the caption.

She continued: “Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard.” It was only after she filmed her reaction that she realized it was in slow motion. “When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too,” she added, with the hashtags, #thankyoucastandcrew, #pleasecomeoverweloveyou, and #icantwithfinales.

Watch Jen’s perfectly accurate reaction below:

In response to Jen’s candid video, several The Office alums left comments for the actress. Angela Kinsey who essayed the role of Angela the accountant in the show commented: “Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I’m only just catching up on things)!! I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!”

Jenna Fischer who played the lead role of Pam in the series said: “Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...).” Another member of the show--Mindy Kaling also left a heart emoji on Jen’s post.

