Jennifer Garner celebrates her daughter Violet’s 15th birthday; Hilariously reacts to the teen’s dating life

Jennifer Garner recently appeared on NBC's TODAY show and revealed that it is her daughter Violet Affleck’s 15th birthday. The 13 Going On 30 actress also answered some questions about Violet’s dating life, see what she said below.

The Love, Simon star Jennifer Garner recently appeared on NBC's TODAY show on Tuesday, December 1, where she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that the day happens to be an exciting one for her daughter, Violet. "There's a lot of Zoom happening in my house, a lot of Zoom, but I don't have really little ones, so they're all pretty much in control of what they're doing," Jennifer said when discussing her day-to-day routine.

This led her to point out the family milestone. "My daughter is 15 today," the 48-year-old Peppermint actress continued. "Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?" At this, Hoda and Jenna shared their astonishment at the fact that Jennifer actually has a teenager already. And Hoda wanted to know how the star handles Violet's questions about dating. "All I know is, she's on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school," Jennifer said with a laugh. "We haven't had to deal with that yet."

The Alias alum shares Violet and her two younger siblings, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. In an Instagram Live video in July, Jennifer got emotional while reflecting on this unique moment in time for her children. "What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids, for my family, how can I keep joy in learning for them?" she expressed on Instagram. "Or help them just continue to find their resilience? I think that's where I am today."

