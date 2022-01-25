Jennifer Garner delivers cookies to doctors and nurses, urges fans to show 'some love' to frontline workers

Jennifer Garner made chocolate chip cookies from scratch for a group of doctors and nurses in Los Angeles on Sunday. The 49-year-old Yes Day actress donated some delectable baked treats to LAC+USC Medical Center in an effort to cheer up a team of frontline employees who have worked diligently during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Save the Children representative uploaded behind-the-scenes video of herself in the kitchen wrapping up the snacks before delivering them to an emergency department. "For a happy day— show your local first responders some love. They are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out. Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses! Keep going!" she captioned a video on Instagram. In addition to capturing her time in the kitchen, Garner can be seen in her video giving cookies to people working in one of the busiest public hospitals on the West Coast.

Check out the video below:

However, she looked enjoying taking photographs and selfies with the doctors and nurses, who were ecstatic about her attendance and unusual delivery. In the midst of the current rise in coronavirus infections caused by the fast-moving Omicron variant, one individual told Garner that they were 'all smiling' beneath their face masks, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is known for such sweet gestures. Recently, the 49-year-old actress visited an Afghan refugee facility in Washington, D.C. which serves as the first stop for hundreds of people who have just fled Afghanistan. Garner, a Save the Children trustee and ambassador, posted a beautiful video from her journey to see Afghan children. In one scene from the video, the Yes Day actress expresses her desire to play with the youngsters to staff at the facility. When a member of staff notifies her that she has pipe cleaners for the youngsters to use, she informs Garner that she "might get mobbed," to which she replies with excitement, "Great! I want to get mobbed." Later in the video, Garner gets a firsthand glimpse at all of the hard work that is being put in to assist the children and families in need, including all of the goods that have been lined up to give.