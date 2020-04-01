Jennifer Garner does NOT want her children to meet Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend Ana de Armas?

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are painting the town red with their romance. However, Jennifer Garner is reportedly not keen on introducing the actress to the former couple's children.

Judging by their recent photos, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas look madly in love. The couple, who met on the sets of Deep Water, is colouring the red with their romance. Photos from their outings reveal the love birds cannot keep their hands off each other. While Ben isn't shying away from letting the world know about his new love, it seems like Jennifer Garner is not ready for the former couple's children to learn about his new romance.

Ben and Jennifer married in 2005 and parted ways in 2018. The duo are the parents of daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel. While Jennifer has maintained a cordial relationship with her ex-husband, Us Weekly's sources claim she doesn't want the children meeting his new girlfriend just yet.

An insider revealed Jennifer wants to make sure the time is right. Ben reportedly understands the actress's intentions. "Ben is understanding. [He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana],” the tipster shared.

Meanwhile, Ben and Ana are frequently spotted taking strolls together. Given their recent outings, it seems like they are social distancing together. The paparazzi have captured Ben and Ana hand-in-hand with the former Batman actor cannot keep his hands away from the actress.

A source told People that the couple felt an “instant connection” on the sets of the movie. “They had great chemistry right from the start. Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave,” the source revealed.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is supportive of Ben Affleck's sobriety amidst 'fun, exciting' relationship

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More