Jennifer Garner enjoys Disneyland trip with daughter Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez's child Emme; Deets inside

On Sunday, American actress Jennifer Garner was seen taking a bunch of teenagers to Disneyland. The list includes her 14-year-old daughter Seraphina Affleck along with Jennifer Lopez’s 15-year-old child Emme Maribel Muniz. The actress was seen enjoying herself with the teenagers at the theme park. They even took pictures of them hanging out together.

Jennifer Garner takes Seraphina and Emme to Disneyland

Several photographs of Jennifer with the girls were posted on Twitter by a fan account. The actress wore a blue sweatshirt with a smiley face and blue jeans. She had a cross-body bag and a cap with her. On the other hand, Seraphina wore a gray printed t-shirt with jeans and Emme was in a white t-shirt along with a wool sweater and denim shorts. They were seen having fun on some rides at Disneyland. The teenagers were throwing their hands in the air and screaming. Garner was also seen enjoying her heart out with the teenagers.

Jennifer Lopez drops off Emme at Jennifer Garner’s house

A few photos of JLo dropping off her daughter Emme at Garner’s house had also surfaced. The photos showed Lopez in a velvet suit and a white tank top. She accessorized her look with glasses and wore her hair up in a ponytail. The ‘The Mother’ actor was clicked while walking towards Garner’s house.

Meanwhile, speaking about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, they got married on June 29, 2005, in a private ceremony and divorced in October 2018. The couple has three children, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

After his divorce from Garner, Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez, 20 years after they first dated, and eventually got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. JLo and Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004. They were all set to get married until they called off their engagement and parted ways. Talking about Lopez, she shares twins 15-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme with ex-husband singer Marc Anthony.

Work-wise, Jennifer Garner recently appeared in the Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me. The actress also appeared in the Netflix film The Adam Project (2022). It starred Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds. On the professional front, Ben Affleck’s last project was Air. It starred Matt Damon, himself, and Viola Davis. It was released last month on Prime Video. Air was also directed by Affleck. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez’s latest film The Mother premiered this month on Netflix.

