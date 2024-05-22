Jennifer Garner 'Fully Supports' Ex-Husband Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Amid Couple's Marital Issues

Jennifer Garner is providing some much-needed support to her ex-husband Ben Affleck amid his reported marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.

The 13 Going On 30 star is “encouraging Ben to work on his marriage with Jen,” Us Weekly reports, citing a source. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy,” the publication’s informant adds, noting that Garner, 52, knows firsthand how being in the spotlight “can put a strain” on a relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck going through a rough patch in their marriage

Rumors emerged of trouble in JLo and Affleck’s paradise after the duo were not photographed together for more than 47 days. However, since the breakup conjectures, the couple were spotted and photographed attending a school function for one of Lopez’s kids on Thursday, May 16. Per eyewitnesses, the twosome arrived separately but had their wedding rings on.

Us Weekly confirmed that Affleck, 51, moved out of his and JLo's abode in L.A. "several weeks ago" and relocated to a rental home, which Garner was spotted heading into on Saturday, May 19.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source exclusively told the aforementioned publication last week, adding, “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” which kicks off in June. The insider remarked that the duo are on two completely different pages most of the time.

A different source noted to the outlet that the twosome aren't planning to separate, with a third source sharing that Affleck and Lopez are continuing to put in the work in their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck through the years

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer and the Gone Girl star got hitched in a Vegas wedding in July 2022, later celebrating with a second ceremony with their friends and family at Affleck’s Georgia estate.

Lopez and Affleck initially began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. Following a brief period of whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged, only to call off their wedding and their relationship as a whole in 2004. Post-their separation, Lopez moved on with Marc Anthony, marrying him the same year, and Affleck married Garner in 2005.

While Lopez shares two children with her ex-husband, Emme, and Maximilian, 16, Affleck shares three with Garner, the eldest of whom, Violet, 18, graduated high school on Monday, May 20. Seraphina (now known as Fin) and Samuel are 15 and 12, respectively.

