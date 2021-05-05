Jennifer Garner getting back together with ex John Miller amid JLO & Ben Affleck reconciliation rumours?

A source via US Weekly recently revealed that Jennifer Garner has gotten back together with her ex John Miller who she dated from 2018 to 2020.

Actress Jennifer Garner maybe reconciling with her former partner John Miller, whom she famously dated last year after her split with Ben Affleck. US Weekly reported that the 49-year-old Yes Day actress and the 42-year-old CaliGroup CEO have rekindled their romance less than a year after calling it quits. For the unversed, the duo started dating in 2018 and called it quits in 2020.

An insider who spoke to the tabloid revealed that: “Jen and John are back on. It started up a few weeks ago.” The news of the two first dating came just as she finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, following their split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

On the other hand, her ex-husband Ben Affleck recently fueled rumours of a reconciliation with former flame Jennifer Lopez. After the news of the long lost couple getting back together went viral, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that Garner is “not bothered” by it at all. "Jen isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben. What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad," the source revealed.

Further, the source added, "They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority." Jennifer Garner and Affleck got married back in 2005 but went their separate ways in 2015. Their divorce came through in 2018. The actors are co-parents to daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

