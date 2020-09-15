  1. Home
Jennifer Garner had the most HILARIOUS response to a social media user asking ‘are you pregnant’

Jennifer Garner clapped back to a social media user asking if she was pregnant with one single comment, see what she said below.
385549 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:06 pm
Jennifer Garner is not pregnant. The Alias alum, who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, shut down pregnancy speculation in a recent exchange on Instagram. On Thursday, Sept. 10, Garner took to her social media platform to share a video from her family's farm in Oklahoma. In the video, Garner—donning overalls—introduced her followers to the cows on the land.

 

"My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place," the 48-year-old captioned the post. "I can't help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year's sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm's delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple."

 

After posting the sweet video, Garner received a flood of comments from fans, friends and fellow stars. Reese Witherspoon wrote to Garner, "You, in those overalls, made my day!" While Natalie Portman commented, "So gorgeous!"

 

But it was one comment from a fan that Garner couldn't help but respond to. After seeing a question asking, "Are you pregnant?" Garner took to Instagram to put an end to the speculation.

 

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant," the actress replied. "We can lay that pupper to rest." She added, "Have [I] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."

 

Garner and Affleck, who called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, are parents to Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Affleck, 11, and Samuel Affleck, 8.

 

