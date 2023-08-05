Jennifer Garner in hot waters as 2017 Regina George clip resurfaces? Here's all about viral video

Another day, another celeb controversy. Jennifer Garner's 2017 clip from a Netflix show has resurfaced, and fans are now pointing out the allegedly insensitive question she particularly asked Regina King. Both the stars were part of a now-canceled Netflix show called Chelsea hosted by Chelsea Handler. They appeared in the episode titled My Dinner Party: My American Experience, where the subject matter was what everyone's upbringing in America looked like. A small segment of the episode has caught netizens' eyes.

Did Jennifer Garner ask Regina King a racist question?

In a recently surfaced video clip, Chelsea Handler is seen asking her guests to discuss their families and where their parents come from. When prompted by the host, Regina King shares that she grew up in Los Angeles. However, as King continues to talk about her pride in her hometown, Jennifer Garner, seated across the table, interjects with a question: "Do you know where your ancestors are from?" King obliges by replying, "Well, yeah – we are part of the triangle slave trade. And from Sierra Leonne, Liberia, and Senegal. But my parents are both from the south and met each other here."

Netizens react to Jennifer Garner's clip

After six years, the short video of this conversation resurfaced online, initially shared on TikTok, and the 51-year-old has faced criticism from people online for asking the controversial question.

Many praised King's calm composure after Garner asked the question, "I’m glad Regina King is a class act because ain’t no way I would’ve just sat there w/o checking Jennifer Garner!!" She pointed out that is the "microaggression we as black women talk about ! I would’ve asked her “do you know where your ancestors stole mine from “???"

While another user pointed out just how insensitive the question was, they wrote, "#JenniferGarner knows full well that African Americans' ability to know where our ancestors came from is marred by the fact that they were STOLEN from West Africa." The user pointed out the fact the original question asked by the host was regarding their parents and not "her 5thgreatgrandmother. Shout out to Regina King for not going in on her."

