Jennifer Garner joins TikTok to celebrate 20th anniversary of Alias; Shares video of cast’s epic reunion

Actress Jennifer Garner recently looked back at her role in the fiction series Alias on the 20th anniversary of the show. The alum who starred in the series for 5 years between 2001 and 2006, reunited with the cast of the iconic show to celebrate the 20th anniversary! Sharing a video from the celebrations, Jennifer wrote: “Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork. If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain—you’re a big one; JJ‘s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN.”

The video posted by Garner featured several photos of her Alias former co-stars Michael Vartan, Gina Torres, Victor Garber, Kevin Weisman and Merrin Dungey back when they were starring on the show and compared them to clips of them at the party, 20 years later.

Jennifer added: “Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on! We missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again.”

Concluding the fun pics from the party, Jennifer announced that she’s joining the popular social media platform Tik Tok. “The 20th anniversary also seemed like as good an excuse as any to join TikTok. No dot in the middle over there, but the same nonsense—jennifergarner on TikTok—I am more embarrassed for myself than you could possibly be for me, so just please—avert your gaze.”

