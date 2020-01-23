Jennifer Garner jokes 'no one swipes' on her Tinder profile in an epic post; Check it out

Jennifer Garner joked that no one swipes on her Tinder profile with a hilarious Instagram post. Check it out.

Jennifer Garner is worried about the lack of swipes on her Tinder profile and has an epic way of sharing that with her fans. The 47-year-old actress recently shared a hilarious Instagram collage, which includes self-portraits that she’d use for different social media accounts including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. With the picture, the actress is following the latest viral trend on social media in which people are posting a grid of four suitable profile pictures for their LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder accounts.

While the grid consisted of four pictures, it was her hilarious picture for Tinder that caught her fans’ attention. For LinkedIn, Jennifer used a photo from her TV series Alias, used a cute casual picture for Facebook, added a glam photo for Instagram, and for Tinder, she used a picture in which she can be seen paddle boarding. Commenting to the hilarious post, a fan commented, “I would have switched the Instagram and tinder pics.” Jennifer instantly replied and wrote, “Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?”

Garner’s shared the post after Dolly Parton shared a similar collage of herself on Tuesday, January 21. In her post, Parton also shared a collage of four pictures, explaining her existence on the four websites. “Get you a woman who can do it all,” she wrote in the caption. Referring to this caption, Garner wrote, “Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say.” While the actress commented about not getting likes on Tinder, The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron asserted that he has been swiping right. Commenting on Garner’s post, Cameron wrote, “@jennifer.garner I’m still swiping right. The comment was captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Read More