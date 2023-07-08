Jennifer Garner makes epic comeback as Elektra in Marvel’s Deadpool 3 after 20-year hiatus

Jennifer Garner will make a remarkable comeback as Elektra in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, marking her return to the iconic role after nearly two decades. Garner initially portrayed Elektra Natchios in the 2003 film Daredevil alongside Ben Affleck, and subsequently starred in the standalone movie Elektra in 2005, despite its underwhelming box office performance.

Jennifer Garner's desire for MCU collaboration and Kevin Feige's influence

Expressing her wishes for the previous films, Garner revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that she would have loved for both Daredevil and Elektra to have been produced under the guidance of Kevin Feige as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She praised the elevated quality of storytelling, writing, direction, and comedic elements that Feige brought to the MCU, acknowledging her desire for a more fulfilling experience.

Jennifer Garner on returning to the Deadpool Universe and Marvel's R-rated approach

Under the direction of Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Garner and Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, Deadpool 3 reunites Garner with Reynolds in their respective superhero roles. The script, penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, promises to deliver the irreverent and subversive humor that made the previous Deadpool films such a success. Matthew Macfadyen, known for his role in Succession, joins the cast alongside returning stars Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Leslie Uggams. Marvel Studios is boldly venturing into R-rated territory for the first time with Deadpool 3, staying true to the franchise's unapologetic and boundary-pushing approach to superhero storytelling. Fans can mark their calendars for May 3, 2024, when the film is scheduled to hit theaters.

Jennifer Garner's reprisal of the electrifying role of Elektra in Deadpool 3 is a thrilling development for both fans of the character and the Marvel universe as a whole. With Hugh Jackman also returning as Wolverine and the film's exploration of the multiverse, it promises to be a highly anticipated and memorable cinematic experience. Garner's desire for a collaboration with Kevin Feige and her appreciation for the MCU's storytelling prowess reflect the immense potential and excitement surrounding her return to the superhero landscape.

