Jennifer Garner nearly 'lit the kitchen on fire' as she prepares special dish for Christmas; Watch

Jennifer Garner got into a very critical position on her Pretend Cooking Show on Wednesday while attempting to cook a meal. During the holiday season, the Alias actress confesses to having a flambé disaster while making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon. Jennifer posted a video of herself pouring Cognac into her stew before lighting it on fire.

Check out her video here:

"I'm a little nervous... Remember we are doubling this recipe. I don't know if we need all of this," she was referring to the 1/2 cup of brandy that was required. She got her answer a split second later as the flames erupted for a split second and rose many inches into the air. "A thousand pardons," a shocked Garner said, as she watched the flame die down. "Don't double the Cognac." Apparently, the blunder isn't all that unusual. Garten informed viewers in the video's comments, "I almost set the kitchen on fire every time!" In the caption of the four-minute video, which she uploaded on Instagram, the mom-of-three found humour in the situation.

Garner launched her Pretend Cooking Show series in December 2017, and it has since become one of the Internet's most popular food series, with millions of views. As per PEOPLE, the show, which was created by Garner's long-time personal assistant Maureen Grosser, frequently has guest stars (such as Garten) who participate from their own kitchens. Garner's mother has even stopped by in person on a few occasions. Garner's approachable lightheartedness and the laid-back style of each video makes it a joy to watch.

Meanwhile, as Jennifer enjoys the holidays with some quality food, her ex Ben Affleck has been spending time with Jennifer Lopez during the holidays.

