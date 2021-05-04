Jennifer Garner 'not bothered' by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion?

Almost 17 years after their breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen reuniting at the singer's home in Los Angeles last week.

Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines as she and fiance Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. The singer-actress took the stage by storm at the Global Citizen: Vax Live Concert and prior to that also reunited with her former flame Ben Affleck who was also present at the concert. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's photos made waves on social media as the paparazzi snapped them.

Almost 17 years after their breakup, the former lovers were seen reuniting at Lopez's home and spent time together The photos featured Affleck leaving in a white Escalade SUV. However, these photos have not frazzled Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Garner is 'not bothered' by it at all. "Jen isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben. What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad," the source revealed.

Further, the source added, "They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority."

Jennifer Garner and Affleck got married back in 2005 but went their separate ways in 2015. Their divorce came through in 2018. The actors are co-parents to daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. As for JLo and Affleck, the couple were engaged from 2002 to 2004 but called off their engagement.

