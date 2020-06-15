Jennifer Garner opens up on how her family and cats have kept her sane amid lockdown

Actress Jennifer Garner says staying with her family and taking her cat for walks in a stroller is keeping her sane during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During her virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the actress opened about spending lockdown with her family, reports etcanada.com.

"We have our moments, of course, but they have been great. They really get the call to action to stay put," Garner said while talking about her three children -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8 -- she has with former, actor Ben Affleck.

Garner also shared the story behind the images of her walking her cat in a stroller.

"One of my kids is just not into going for walks, and I thought ‘oh my goodness we need to just get out of the house' and she said ‘I want to bring the cat'", Garner explained. "So we ordered the stroller."

Before the lockdown, Garner and Andrea Bocelli recorded a lullaby and she "cried in the parking lot" before recording it and then cried again while recording.

Recently, it was reported that Garner is happy that Affleck has moved on and found love in actress Ana de Armas.

Garner and Affleck called off their 10-year marriage in 2015, and their divorce got finalised in 2018.

"They have worked hard to get in a good place with each other," said a source, adding Garner is "always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he's with the kids".

"Although it's sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life. That's what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids," added the source.

