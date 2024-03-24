Jennifer Garner Pays Unique Tribute To Reese Witherspoon On Her Birthday; See Here

The 13 Going 30 star Jennifer Garner posted a video of herself playing the saxophone outside while wearing sunglasses on Instagram on Friday, the day Witherspoon celebrated turning 48. A montage of Witherspoon’s pictures appeared on screen as she played the guitar. “I’m in love with mellow jazz and @reesewitherspoon. In the caption, the actress wished RW a happy birthday XX.”

The two actresses love surprising each other

Last year, In honor of her birthday, Witherspoon thanked her fans on social media and posted three pictures of herself holding her dog, Minnie Pearl, and multiple bouquets of flowers. One of Hollywood’s most fantastic off-screen friendships is that between Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon. The actresses are often raving over each other, showing up for each other at press events and premieres. They also leave comments on each other’s social media posts.

But being a true friend requires going above and beyond to express your love and appreciation for them, and that’s precisely what happened when Garner gave Witherspoon an original Christmas present video, which led to a heartfelt reply from the actress. Last Christmas, the festive mood swept over Hollywood. Naturally, Reese Witherspoon sent Jennifer Garner a direct message to start things off. Given that Garner has experience in theatre, Witherspoon encouraged her to dance with the renowned Radio City Rockettes. Though most friends ignore big idea texts when they receive them, the 13 Going on 30 actress accepted the Legally Blonde star’s request and granted it. After receiving this early Christmas present, Witherspoon shared the adorable film on her Instagram account.

Fans have obviously witnessed Garner do a few dance routines—or not perform any, in the case of ballet—before, even before her Christmas gift. The entire conversation between the Hollywood A-lister was just as adorable as the video Garner shared. In a place where backbiting and rivalry are the norm, it’s good to see the two women can be friends. When Witherspoon uploaded the video, she wrote a heartfelt remark about her longtime buddy to express her gratitude for this unique Christmas gift. According to the star for “Your Place or Mine, that was “the greatest gift” she ever received from a “glorious, joy-seeking / dance-loving woman!” She wrote, “Jen, you made my whole holiday season.”

A friendship to adore

On February 24, Witherspoon was present for the 2024 SAG Awards. Witherspoon’s daughter Ava, 24, accompanied her mother on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards in January, while her son Deacon, 20, accompanied her as her date to the Golden Globes celebration. Witherspoon’s most recent on-screen appearances were in the third season of her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and her Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine from 2023. She is working on several projects, including the much anticipated Legally Blonde 3.

Several people complimented the actress’ musical ability, with one saying, “Get you a friend that plays the sax for your bday like Jennifer Garner does for Reese Witherspoon.” A fan expressed what many others feel when they commented, “Every time I think I could not adore you more, the bar is raised.”

With frequent posts featuring recipes, her dog Birdie, and a tonne of kid-focused content, Garner’s Instagram feed never fails to make her fans smile. She recently revealed one of the outfits she donned on the birthday of her son Samuel to less than kind reviews. Let me tell you something. It appears that my child stops finding it amusing when I dress up for the celebration at age seven,” she wrote as the caption for her son’s birthday celebration.

