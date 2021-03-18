Jennifer Garner REVEALS the hilarious reason why Mark Ruffalo almost dropped out of starring in 13 Going on 30

In a recent interview, Jennifer Garner revealed how rehearsing for one iconic 13 Going on 30 scene made Mark Ruffalo almost quit starring in the classic romantic comedy.

There's always that one romantic comedy you go back to from time to time to believe in the hopelessness of everlasting love. For many, that movie is 13 Going on 30 starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Hence, fans of the classic 2004 film were overjoyed to see the co-stars reuniting for the Ryan Reynolds starrer The Adam Project, giving us major 'Razzles' nostalgic feels.

But did you know Ruffalo almost quit 13 Going on 30 while rehearsing for an iconic scene? During an appearance on theSkimms' digital series Texting With via Just Jared, Jennifer spilt the beans on how Mark found Michael Jackson's legendary Thriller dance sequence troublesome. Garner recalled her, Mark and Judy Greer starting to learn the Thriller routine and specifically talking about their first rehearsal, Jennifer quipped how she and Judy were both dancers growing up and "poor Mark didn't know that."

Garner clearly remembers Mark coming "in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out of the movie." However, as history recounts, Ruffalo didn't quit 13 Going on 30 and his adorable dance moves even stole the show. Jennifer and Mark's chemistry during the Thriller routine further established them as a memorable rom-com couple.

Watch Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's iconic Thriller dance sequence from 13 Going on 30 below:

Well, we're glad Mark Ruffalo didn't opt out of 13 Going on 30 because we can't even imagine anyone expect the Avengers: Endgame star to play our ideal 'best friend turned boyfriend' like Matty!

Meanwhile, during their recent reunion shooting for The Adam Project in Vancouver, Canada, Mark and Jennifer shared a heartwarming selfie leaving 13 Going on 30 fans extremely delighted. While Ruffalo's caption reads, "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?," Jennifer's caption reads, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

