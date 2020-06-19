Jennifer Garner reveals routine of her & ex Ben Affleck's kids in quarantine: Every Sunday we clean the house

Jennifer Garner talks about her routine during quarantine and reveals that her kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel help her in the household chores.

Jennifer Garner is quarantining at her home with her and ex Ben Affleck's three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The 13 Gone 30 actress has been trying to adjust to the new normal like everyone else after the global Coronavirus pandemic. The social distancing phase seems very likely to stay long and people across the world are trying to cope with the situation. Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner has revealed that she is putting her kids to work around the house amidst the quarantine phase and is getting them to help her in the household chores. That's a smart mom!

"Every Sunday we do the whole house, we do everything," Jennifer Garner revealed. She also spoke about the bathroom duty that she gave to her son but eventually had to take it back from him as the 8-year-old did more mess than clean up. "My son, I finally let him do his bathroom on his own... I walked in after and his whole bathtub was grey. He had put so much bathtub cleaner in it and then just filled it with water and emptied the water out so it had coated the inside of the tub. It took me like 20 minutes of scrubbing so I had to take that [duty] back," Jennifer told a news portal.

However, Jennifer Garner has been doing the entire laundry herself. The actress took to her Instagram handle last month and shared a video of herself and it seems like on a routine more than half of her day goes into washing clothes. The 48-year-old actress went all goofy and shared a compiled video of herself playing with her cat, dancing around, drinking wine, and doing other things to keep herself entertained as she does the laundry.

Also Read: Ana de Armas is a fan of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's co parenting; Actor splits time between her & his kids

Share your comment ×