Jennifer Garner rubbishes pregnancy rumours after fans flood her IG with questions: NOT HAVING MORE BABIES

Jennifer Garner recently clarified that she’s not pregnant after fans bombarded the actress with questions on her latest Instagram post.

Jennifer Garner recently posted a photo that had dozens and dozens of fans thinking she was announcing a pregnancy! However, the 48-year-old actress quickly shut down all of those rumours. The photo in question featured Jennifer holding a big pumpkin, covering her body. The big pumpkin features a smaller pumpkin within, making it appear as if there could be a baby on board.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second,” one fan wrote in a comment on the pic. This comment received thousands of likes and comments reiterating this stance. Until Jennifer cleared the air and wrote in response: “STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles”

This isn’t the first time the actress has been suspected to be pregnant. In mid-September, Garner took to her Instagram to share a video from her family's farm in Oklahoma. In the video, Garner—donning overalls—introduced her followers to the cows on the land. "My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place," the 48-year-old captioned the post.

"I can't help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year's sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm's delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple." After posting the sweet video, Garner received a flood of comments from fans, friends and fellow stars. Reese Witherspoon wrote to Garner, "You, in those overalls, made my day!" While Natalie Portman commented, "So gorgeous!"

But it was one comment from a fan that Garner couldn't help but respond to. After seeing a question asking, "Are you pregnant?" Garner took to Instagram to put an end to the speculation. "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant," the actress replied. "We can lay that pupper to rest." She added, "Have [I] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."

