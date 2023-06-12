Jennifer Garner says motherhood is 'a gift', reflects on co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner shares three kids - Violet (17), Seraphina (14), and Samuel (11) with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The actress recently opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Garner had a nice chat with Sheryl Lee Ralph where they discussed how both the actresses manage to give their children a ‘normal life’ while being in the public eye.

Jennifer Garner says motherhood is ‘a gift’

Jennifer Garner believes she is a blessed soul to give birth to three children, calling motherhood ‘a gift.’ In the interview on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the Peppermint actress shed light on co-parenting with her ex-husband Ben Affleck despite trials and tribulations.

Sheryl Lee Ralph said that both of them have many things in common, adding, “With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids.” Replying to the same, Garner added, “And all the mess of parenting. It’s a gift.” During the conversation, Jennifer strongly agreed with Ralph when the latter said that it was really difficult to maintain a healthy relationship with her ex-husband with the spotlight on her all the time.

However, by not disclosing too many details about her co-parenting with Ben Affleck, Garner revealed that her children prefer to watch Affleck’s movies over her own. She added, “They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom. They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s relationship

Meanwhile, speaking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, they got married on June 29, 2005 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. After their divorce, Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez, 20 years after they first dated. The pair got married on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas. However, Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Maximilian ‘Max’ David Muniz and Emme with ex-husband singer Marc Anthony.

It was only recently when Garner, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made headlines for their ‘co-parenting goals’. The Peppermint actress was clicked with her daughter Seraphina and JLo’s daughter Emme at Disneyland. Lopez was also clicked outside Garner’s house, while dropping off her daughter.

On the professional front, Jennifer Garner recently appeared in the Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me. The actress also featured in the Netflix film The Adam Project (2022). On the other hand, Ben Affleck’s last project was Air and Jennifer Lopez’s latest film The Mother premiered last month on Netflix.

