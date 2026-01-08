Jennifer Garner Says She ‘Couldn’t Handle' Backlash After Ben Affleck Split: ‘Breaking Up of a Family…’

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were a once-in-a-lifetime couple in the world of Hollywood. Having met as co-stars, they developed a strong relationship and began dating back in 2004 before getting married the following year. However, after being together for a decade and parenting three children, they pulled the plug on their marriage in 2015. Recalling the dire situation she went through back then, the actress shared it was hard to come to terms with losing a friend in her husband, in a rare comment about their divorce.

Jennifer Garner addresses the 2015 Ben Affleck split and their emotionally demanding separation

Speaking with Marie Claire about the particularly difficult time and how she chose her battles during it in 2015. "You have to be smart about what you can and can't handle, and I could not handle what was out there,” she said of the response surrounding her and Ben Affleck’s decision to separate ways. Her stress seemed to have sprouted from her relationship with the fellow actor changing drastically, altering her and their kids’ worlds. "The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard," the actress opened up.

The couple’s split became the center of attention for millions around the world as headlines focused on every little detail. They continued to co-parent their kids, which did turn tough for a while, with them turning to family counseling sessions. After being separated for two years, the duo officially filed for divorce in 2017 and finalized it in 2018.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The two continue to be the best possible parents for their kids and are seen spending quality family time with them whenever their busy schedules permit. The 30 Going on 40 actress stayed a constant in the Batman star’s life as he rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez and even got married as well as divorced from her.

