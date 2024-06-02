Jennifer Garner Shows Support For the LGBTQ+ Community in New Pride Video; See Here

Pride month has begun, and a new public service announcement featuring actress Jennifer Garner was released, which showcased the accomplishments of the LGBTQIA+ community over the years, also calling for support much needed in the current times. Garner voices the PSA announcement, which was made by the Los Angeles LGBT Centre, titled We are Family.

We Are Family: Jennifer Garner features in a video advocating for LGBTQ+ rights

The video was posted on the center’s official Instagram handle, which also featured several families of people from the LGBTQ+ community, who were sharing love, care, and support in the moment. The resounding message of “We are family” was recited by the actress multiple times, whom the center described as “a proud and unmistakable ally to our community,” as reported by PEOPLE.

“Why fall for the hate when you can fall in love?” the 13 Going on 30 star said in the video, who also talked about the resistance that the community is currently facing with regards to queer hate and Anti LGBTQ+ legislation in the USA in current times.

"We have weathered many storms, and lately there's another that's brewing," says Jennifer Garner, alluding to the hostile environment that has been boiling up recently.

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation on the rise; hate crimes at the peak

“With more than 500 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation on the books throughout our country and hate-related violence on the rise, it’s become clear that we need Pride more than ever,” the caption to the video read, further highlighting the need for acceptance in the times when hate is at its peak.

Conclusively, this announcement serves as a reminder that the people from the community are “your friends, your neighbors, your loved ones,” and would need their families to fight this battle collectively.

While speaking to People magazine, the center stated that Pride has reached an “inflection point,” with threats and hate crimes targeting parades, legislation against books, and violence that has been on the rise, further urging the viewers to find a rainbow at the end of the storm. The organization was founded in 1969 on a nonprofit model, in order to advocate for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families.

