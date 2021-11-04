Jennifer Garner SPARKS engagement rumors as she flashes new ring during Instagram live

Published on Nov 04, 2021
   
Jennifer Garner has fuelled engagement speculations
Jennifer Garner has been dating boyfriend John Miller since 2018
Jennifer Garner has fuelled engagement speculations after wearing a ring in her most recent Instagram live. The mother-of-three flashed a large diamond while talking with her 13 Going On 30 co-star Judy Greer about their evolving relationships. However, it was difficult to miss the sparkler on her left hand when she drank tea and removed her glasses throughout the 25-minute segment.

However, Garner, 49, has been dating boyfriend John Miller since 2018. It was her first romance after divorcing ex-husband Ben Affleck, with whom she has three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, nine. As per Daily Mail, Miller, unlike Garner's previous partners, comes from the corporate sector. He is the CEO of the holding firm CaliGroup. Last month an insider told Us Weekly via Daily Mail that "Jen and John are serious. They are totally set on a long-term future together. They've taken their time to get this committed."

"It's hard to remember Jen being this happy, and she definitely feels safe and secure with John, who's unlike anyone else she's ever dated,' Us Weekly's source said. "He's hugely successful in his own right, of course, and she loves his mature and measured take on life. Being with someone as down-to-earth and calm as John is exactly what Jen needed in a partner."

Meanwhile, Affleck has subsequently reconciled with ex Jennifer Lopez. According to Daily Mail, Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004 before marrying her Daredevil co-star. They met while working on the Felicity set. On the other hand, Miller previously married Caroline Campbell, with whom he had two daughters.

Credits: Getty Images,Daily Mail,US Weekly


