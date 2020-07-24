Jennifer Garner tears up while talking about navigating through the COVID 19 crisis: It is heavy

In a recent chat over an Instagram Live, actress Jennifer Garner got candid on how she and her three children are navigating through life amidst the coronavirus crisis. Read what she said below.

This week, Jennifer Garner spoke to yoga instructor, Chelsea Jackson Roberts via an Instagram Live and got candid about how she and her three kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, are navigating a new reality amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The 13 Going On 30 actress said "Well, I mean I feel so lucky. I've been in the luckiest possible circumstance," the Alias alum recognized. "I have a roof, I have food, I have health and so does my family. I have no complaints."

"I think right now, what I am experiencing, and a lot of what I am hearing from my girlfriends, and this is trivial in the overall sense of what the world is going through... I'm really thinking about my kids," she expressed. "And what their experience is going to be."

Jennifer pointed out that her kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, are privileged in many ways during the COVID-19 outbreak, most notably because of their access to education. "They're so lucky to be in schools that offer, you know, we have broadband. So many kids in rural America don't have broadband," the actress said. "We have excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom. That is one in a million possibility in this world. And yet, it's also a depressing one."

"What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids, for my family, how can I keep the joy in learning for them? Or help them just continue to find their resilience? I think that's where I am today," she continued.

Chelsea praised Jennifer for being transparent and vulnerable about her family's struggles during the quarantine. "I think it's easy to focus on how lucky you are, and that is true. And I do and I am," Jennifer shared, getting teary-eyed. "But you have to also let the other stuff be there at the same time, it has to coexist." She added, "It is heavy. It's heavy for everyone. And it's just, how do kids in this world not just live in all this heaviness?"

While times have been hard, Jennifer reminded her followers to take care of themselves. And take inspiration from her meditational Instagram Lives, cooking and baking videos and her moments enjoying a glass of wine.

