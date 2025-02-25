Jennifer Garner's Husband Struggling With Ben Affleck Equation Post His Separation From Jennifer Lopez; REPORT

Jennifer Garner's partner, John Miller, is reportedly finding it challenging to navigate her close relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Sources suggest that Miller prefers to avoid discussions about Affleck unless necessary.

"John is trying to deal with Ben and Jen's relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that," an insider shared with Daily Mail. "He knows that Ben has to be around as a father and he is more than OK with that, but he wants to be the man in the relationship."

Miller, the CEO of Cali Group, has been dating Garner since 2018. While he respects Affleck, insiders claim he struggles with the dynamic between Garner and her ex-husband.

"John respects Ben, but less is more because John wants Jen for himself," the source added. "He still needs to figure out how to compartmentalize it all."

Following Ben Affleck's separation from Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner reportedly took on a supportive role, which some friends described as a marriage counselor. This involvement did not sit well with Miller.

An insider told the Daily Mail that he cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer Lopez, but that doesn't mean Jennifer Garner should be the one to fix her ex-husband's issues with his current wife.

Recent reports indicate that Ben Affleck is prepared to drop everything should Jennifer Garner need his assistance, especially after concerns were raised about her well-being.

A source mentioned that she has saved him many times, and there is nothing in the world he would not do for her. While Affleck isn't currently overly concerned, he remains attentive.

The source added that he is not super concerned for her right now. But added that if that changes, he would drop everything to make sure she is okay.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three children: Violet, 18, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12. Despite their 2018 divorce, Garner has been a steadfast supporter of Affleck, particularly during his struggles with alcoholism. Following Affleck's split from Lopez, Garner was reportedly keeping tabs on him out of concern that the stress might lead to a relapse.