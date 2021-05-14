Jennifer Gates shares FIRST picture with father Bill Gates amid his divorce from Melinda Gates

Bill Gates spent quality time with his daughter Jennifer Gates who recently shared a picture of their recent meet on Instagram.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce shocked the world as they announced separation after 27 years of marriage. The couple announced on May 3 that they were divorcing as they made a joint statement about the same. Ever since their split, the Microsoft co-founder was spotted for the first time with daughter Jennifer Gates who shared a picture of their "quality time" on Instagram. Bill was seen posing with his eldest daughter in a sweet picture on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a photo of herself and Bill smiling wide as they posed together. Sharing the same, Jennifer wrote, "Nothing better than quality time with family members." Adding a smiley face emoji to it, Jennifer made certain to show that she was thrilled to have some good family time.

Jennifer had earlier also shared a picture with mother Melinda Gates when she wished her on Mother's Day. Gates' daughter referred to her mother as "Queen", "Hero" in a throwback picture with her siblings, sister Phoebe, 18, and brother Rory, 21, to celebrate Mother's Day.

Check out Bill Gates and Jennifer Gates' picture here:

As for the divorce, Jennifer had reacted to her parents' separation on Instagram saying, "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

While Bill and Melinda have decided to step away from their marriage, the couple has maintained that they will continue to remain co-chairs for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and continue to work together.

