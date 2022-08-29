Jennifer Grey: Where is this 'Dirty Dancing’ actress now?

The iconic American romantic drama dance film "Dirty Dancing" was released in 1987. Over thirty years later, this classic romance film is still relevant. The massive success of Dirty Dancing definitely made Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze the biggest stars at the time. Here's what the Dirty Dancing cast is up to in 2022.

Dirty Dancing actress: Jennifer Grey

Recently grabbing attention for her Hardcore workout clip on Instagram this 'Dirty Dancing' actress is absolute proof that age is just a number. Jennifer was seen playing the role of Frances "Baby" Houseman who was an innocent teen. After Dirty Dancing, Grey was seen in a number of movies, feature films, and shows. She was also seen on Dancing with the stars. In 2001, Grey married actor-director Clark Gregg and had a daughter Stella, who is now 20. The couple got a divorce in 2020. In 2022, the actress opened up about her life in a memoir called Out of the Corner.

Jennifer Grey: Famous appearances

While Grey will eternally be known for her iconic role as Frances "Baby" Houseman in the hit blockbuster Dirty Dancing, the film was definitely the ticket to superstardom for the young actress. You’d be surprised to know that Grey was seen in the famous sitcom Friends in 1995 as Rachel Green’s (Jenifer Aniston) former best friend Mindy.

Apart from that, Grey has appeared in several films and shows. Jenifer Grey's movies include Portraits of a Killer, Bounce, Ritual, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Keith, Caroline, and Bittersweet Symphony among many others. She appeared in a number of TV shows like Friends, The New Adventures of Old Christine, House Abbey, The Bling Ring, Lip Sync Battle, Who Do You Think You Are?, Grey's Anatomy, and Dancing with the Stars which she won.

Sources suggest that Jennifer Grey will be seen in the recently announced sequel of Dirty Dancing. In fact, she might also serve as one of the executive producers for the film.