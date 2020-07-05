Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg announce their divorce after 19 years of marriage with a heartbreaking post

  1. Home
Dirty Dancing actress Jennifer Grey and Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg are going their separate ways. The pair confirmed they are ending their marriage after 19 years.
The Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey and Marvel star Clark Gregg are parting ways after 19 years of marriage. In a statement posted to their respective Instagram pages, the pair revealed they have filed for a divorce. In the brief yet emotional post, the two announced that they have been separate since January, and have agreed to split formally since then. "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," they explained. 

 

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised," their post read. They added that they were "totally crying" as they posted the announcement, which was met with support and love from friends. Grey and Gregg's announcement comes ahead of the couple's 19th wedding anniversary which would have taken place later this month.

 

The pair are parents to 18-year-old daughter Stella, who graduated from high school this year. Clark commemorated with a post to Instagram. "Have to beam on this one for a moment. Stella Gregg, you didn't get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and zoom senior day," he captioned the photo. "You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands. I love you."

 

Additionally, on Father's Day, Jennifer penned an adoring caption for her husband. She wrote, "happy father's day @clarkgregg. I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick of time to make my dream come true. for continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn't have done it without you. #fathersday".

