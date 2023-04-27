Jennifer Grey opens up about her role in Friends: ‘I had bad anxiety because they kept changing the script.'

Which seems to not have gone well for her, as Jennifer Grey spoke about the stress she felt being a cast member and how her mental health influenced her to leave her FRIENDS role.

The Dirty Dancing actress played Mindy, Jennifer Aniston's Rachel's maid-of-honor and closest friend, who had an affair with and subsequently married her ex-fiancé Barry, in FRIENDS season one.

The 63-year-old actress recently spoke with MediaVillage about her anxiety about appearing as a guest performer on the popular comedy FRIENDS..

Jennifer Grey on how her mental health was affected while she was cast as a guest for FRIENDS

"I was a fan of the show, and I got the call to do it," she explained to the publication. "Then, when I did it, I was so nervous because they kept changing the script." It's difficult to be a guest star since you're not a part of it and are trying to figure everything out.

They were trying to figure out who the character was and what the situation was, and it was changing all the time. It was all so stressful that I couldn't do it."

"I didn't know what was going on with me at the time," Grey added. "But I had a lot of performance anxiety, and I didn't realize at the time that I needed anxiety treatment."

Due to the stress that Season 1 caused her, she rejected the offer for Season 2.

Grey later refused an invitation to return for an episode in season two. Later, in place of her, Jana Marie Hupp was finally cast in the role.

When Jennifer rejected season 2 of FRIENDS

"When they asked me to come back, I told them I couldn't," she claimed. "They had someone else perform the part. It saddens me that I would refuse to continue watching Friends because of my anxieties. To be honest, I wish I had people to guide me through that type of terror. But I couldn't go till I got there."

Although her fear kept her from taking that chance and a few others in her career, the actress told the publication that she is still grateful for the experience.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Here’s where the cast members of Friends are 17 years later

ALSO READ: Jennifer Grey: Where is this 'Dirty Dancing’ actress now?