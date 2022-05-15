Jennifer Grey recalls her brief engagement with Johnny Depp: He was 'so beautiful it was inhuman'

While visiting Drew Barrymore's talk show on Thursday, Jennifer Grey dug deeper into her brief engagement with Johnny Depp. Recently, the Hollywood royalty has been wrapped up in a lawsuit, Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard on charges of defamation for the Op-Ed she wrote in The Washington Post which insinuated that Depp had sexually and physically abused Heard.

With the case being broadcasted live on media platforms, all eyes are on it. The public in search of the truth has been seeking out Depp's past relationships in order to weed out the false from the sincere. During her interview, the Dirty Dancing star shared her experience of being with Depp for the span of their nine-month engagement in the 1980s, "You have to understand, Johnny Depp, 1989 Johnny Depp, so beautiful, you’ve never seen a more beautiful … it’s almost inhuman," via Page Six.

Meanwhile, Grey also revealed that she was engaged two Depp and Matthew Broderick in the same month at different times in 1988. After breaking it off with Broderick, her agent introduced her to Johnny and they fast-tracked their romance and got engaged within two weeks of their relationship. Grey noted, "It was really a sign that there was trouble afoot on my part." She went on to add, "I just thought it was God rescuing me from one bad situation and just lovingly plopping me into a Johnny Depp souffle."

Grey, who is coming out with a memoir titled Out of the Corner, disclosed that she did add an entry from her journal she started after meeting Depp in the book. She penned, "On August 12, I wrote in my journal, ‘I’m in love, pretty sure for the first time in my life … He’s kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, respectful,'"

