Jennifer Grey shares why she and her Dirty Dancing costar Patrick Swayze did not have any chemistry off-screen

Jennifer Grey opens up about her illustrious career in the industry in a recent interview with People, via ET Canada, and lays it all bare. In the candid chat, the actress shared how her Dirty Dancing co-star Patrick Swayze and she were not a "natural match." Grey comments on not having much chemistry with the actor while filming the iconic movie.

During the sit-down, the 62-year-old actress revealed, "The same way Baby and Johnny were not supposed to be together, they weren’t natural… a natural match, right? And we weren’t a natural match." Grey shared that the expectation that they needed to be a natural match created more tension between the two. She elaborated, "Because normally when someone’s not a natural, you… both people move on, but we were forced to be together." The Red dawn actress disclosed that if she could talk to the late actor once again she would say these words, "I’m so sorry that I couldn’t just appreciate and luxuriate in who you were, instead of me wishing you were more like what I wanted you to be."

Meanwhile, the actress went on and commented on how everyone wanted them to be together yet such a feat was never on Grey's mind at all. She added, "And the weird thing was, it’s like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ I mean, I was not lacking." Grey noted that at the time Swayze was also married and so in love with his wife, she continued, "Whatever he was doing, I was not… I was very busy with Matthew [Broderick]. Like, what could be more different."

For the unversed, Grey dated Matthew Broderick in the 80s and later moved on to Johnny Depp who she reveals was a rather energetically charged relationship. The actress elaborated, "There was some heat. It was a f**king bonfire. It was literally like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me? Are you f**king kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this."

