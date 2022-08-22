Jennifer Grey talks about the Dirty Dancing sequel: There will never be another Patrick Swayze

In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Grey opened up about the possibility of a sequel to her iconic film Dirty Dancing. The actress talked about the legacy of the film as well as her plans with Lionsgate for the sequel. Back in July, Grey confirmed that she will be reprising the role of Baby in an upcoming sequel to the film but remained tight-lipped on the details of the film.

During the interview, Grey confessed with a laugh, "I can’t tell you much, sadly, but I will tell you that it will involve Baby. It will involve Kellerman’s. There will be music. Unless there’s a lot of CGI, Baby’s going to be a little older." The OG film came out back in 1987 and at the time Grey was just 26 years old when she took on the role of the fresh high school graduate. Grey revealed that the sequel will take a different route since her co-star Patrick Swayze's death in 2009.

Grey explained, "It’s going to be Kellerman’s, music, dancing, love story, romance. I’m just so super committed and invested in making it a fresh [take]," she then added, "What happened happened, and that will never happen again. There will never be another Johnny. There will never be another Patrick. This sequel has got to be its own standalone piece. It’s very tricky."

Although Grey refrained from spilling any major beans, she did confirm the release date for the film, "There’s a script, we’re working on the script. We’re going to shoot it in the spring of 2023, and it comes out on Feb. 9, 2024. So, I guess it’s happening!"

