  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jennifer Hudson donates school supplies to Chicago kids amidst COVID: Kids still got school & we support that

12802 reads Mumbai
Jennifer Hudson donates school supplies to Chicago kids amidst COVID: Kids still got school & we support thatJennifer Hudson donates school supplies to Chicago kids amidst COVID: Kids still got school & we support that

Sex and the City actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave back in a major way this weekend, alongside her older sister Julia Hudson. The 38-year-old actress and singer teamed up with Julia for the 10th annual Hatch Day event, where along with more volunteers, delivered over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies to kids in need through the Julian D. King Gift Foundation.  “We’re still out there this Hatch Day, just in a different way. We’re going to hit these streets and sneak up on y’all. And we’re going to drive by with backpacks, because we don’t need crowds this year, but we will want to make sure we service the children,” Jennifer explained on her Instagram. 

 

She added, “We’re getting out there. Everybody is out here working, making it happen. Drop your location, and we’re going to drop you a backpack and school supplies for what you need during this pandemic because our kids still gotta go and grow to school. And we support that.” 

 

See her post below:

 

The Julian D. King Gift Foundation is named after Jennifer‘s late nephew and provides stability, support and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds to help enable them to grow to be productive, confident and happy adults.  In addition to the school supplies, volunteers also handed on hand sanitizers, face masks and tablets.

 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Hudson to honour Kobe Bryant with a performance at NBA All-Star game; Details Inside

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement