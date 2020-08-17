Jennifer Hudson donates school supplies to Chicago kids amidst COVID: Kids still got school & we support that

Sex and the City actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave back in a major way this weekend, alongside her older sister Julia Hudson. The 38-year-old actress and singer teamed up with Julia for the 10th annual Hatch Day event, where along with more volunteers, delivered over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies to kids in need through the Julian D. King Gift Foundation. “We’re still out there this Hatch Day, just in a different way. We’re going to hit these streets and sneak up on y’all. And we’re going to drive by with backpacks, because we don’t need crowds this year, but we will want to make sure we service the children,” Jennifer explained on her Instagram.

She added, “We’re getting out there. Everybody is out here working, making it happen. Drop your location, and we’re going to drop you a backpack and school supplies for what you need during this pandemic because our kids still gotta go and grow to school. And we support that.”

See her post below:

The Julian D. King Gift Foundation is named after Jennifer‘s late nephew and provides stability, support and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds to help enable them to grow to be productive, confident and happy adults. In addition to the school supplies, volunteers also handed on hand sanitizers, face masks and tablets.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Hudson to honour Kobe Bryant with a performance at NBA All-Star game; Details Inside

Share your comment ×