Jennifer Hudson Honored At GLAAD Ally Awards For Fair Representation Of LGBTQ In Media

Jennifer Hudson was honored at the GLAAD Ally Awards on May 11 for her fair and unbiased media representation of the LGBTQ community in media. The actress-singer had awarded Patti LaBelle 17 years ago in the same category. Hudson was among the other celebrities, including Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, and Marren Morris, who too were honored with the title on the ceremony night.

The Dreamgirls actress gave a heartfelt speech for the audience and her loved ones, calling each one beautiful in their own way.

Jennifer Hudson’s acceptance speech

Hudson walked up on the stage to accept the honor, shared praiseworthy words for the audience, and thanked them for welcoming her into the community. The singer said, "You guys make me feel safe, loved my whole life. Welcome. And so, therefore, it is my mission to do the same. It's about using your voice.” She further added, "I remember actually presenting Ms. Patti LaBelle with this very same award; I think it was 17 years ago."

Jennifer also mentioned the late Ms. Aretha Franklin as her inspiration, saying that "they've always been advocates for telling me to use your voice. But that goes beyond a song." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In her speech, the actress claimed, "And I want to say that to all of us in this room. Continue to use your voice. And it is nothing like seeing others being blessed from your blessings. And that is what The Jennifer Hudson Show represents, is bringing everyone together. I want everyone to feel like they matter. Have a safe place. Feel celebrated. Whatever you are going through, if you want to be celebrated, just know you can always, I got you back. Jennifer Hudson is going to cheer you up. Okay?"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Does Tiffany Haddish Feel About Common's Relationship With Jennifer Hudson? Actress Has THIS To Say About Ex's New Romance

The Jennifer Hudson Show was also nominated for the GLAAD Awards

Apart from the actress, her talk show, The Hudson Show, was also nominated at the ceremony and won the GLAAD Media Outstanding Variety or Talk Show episode. The episode that was honored at the event had an HIV activist’s appearance who worked tirelessly for black queer people. He was presented with a check for $10,000 by the Gilead Compass organization.

It was a star-studded GLAAD event in New York that saw Jennifer Lawrence, Ross Matthews, and Vita Russo in attendance. The ceremony was hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Drew Barrymore Show’s producer, Matthews.

ALSO READ: ‘Turned It Around For My Good': Jennifer Hudson Reflects On Her American Idol Elimination From Two Decades Ago