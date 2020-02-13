Jennifer Hudson to honour Kobe Bryant with a performance at NBA All-Star game; Details Inside

Jennifer Hudson will perform a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant at the upcoming NBA All-Star game. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute in honour of late NBA star Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place on 16 January. Kobe died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash earlier last month. In addition to Kobe and his Kobe and his daughter, seven others died in the crash. According to a report by E Online, the tribute will be dedicated to the nine people who passed away in the tragic incident.

In addition to Hudson’s performance, all the members of Kobe’s former team, Lakers, will wear jerseys with the No. 2 in honor of Gigi. On the other hand, Milwaukee Bucks players will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe. Earlier this month, the Lakers dried their eyes and took the court for the first time since Kobe’s death. Inside the stadium, Kobe and Gianna's jerseys were placed on the two courtside seats where the pair sat at their last Lakers game.

The seats were adorned with red roses to honour the father-daughter duo. Both the teams stood on the court during a pregame tribute to Bryant. The tribute included songs, Kobe highlights and a moving speech by LeBron James. This also included a performance by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. The two performed their hit song See You Again. Meanwhile, outside the stadium, tens of thousands of Bryant fans flooded the grounds around Staples Center to remember the beloved athlete, Reuters reported. Donning Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, various fans laid flowers, wrote messaged and lit candles for the 41-year-old.

