Jennifer Hudson's 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' and 'The Talk' reopen amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes: What You Need to Know

According to a Variety of ongoing labor strikes within the entertainment industry, Jennifer Hudson's talk show, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' is gearing up to resume production, along with the popular daytime panel series, 'The Talk.' These shows, facing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), are taking different approaches to continue their broadcasts.

The talk returns on September 18

CBS is officially bringing back 'The Talk' on Monday, September 18, after earlier uncertainty surrounding its return. The show will air on both CBS and Paramount+ at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. While no details about the first episode's guests have been released, it will mark a significant return to daytime television.

The Jennifer Hudson show resumes production

Jennifer Hudson's nationally syndicated talk show is also set to return on September 18, in line with its previously scheduled Season 2 premiere date. Despite the strike by WGA writers, the show will kick off its season without writers, with plans to reintegrate them once a new contract is established. A spokesperson for the show has chosen not to comment on this matter.

Uncertainty surrounding 'The Talk' cast

It remains uncertain whether all co-hosts, including Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, and Sheryl Underwood, will return to 'The Talk' when it resumes production. Jerry O'Connell has actively participated in the strike, raising questions about the lineup's continuity.

The Kelly Clarkson show status

The Kelly Clarkson Show,' preparing for its fifth season and relocating to New York, is currently building its new set. However, no writers are currently working, and filming has not commenced for the new season. A premiere date for Season 5 has yet to be confirmed.

Drew Barrymore created significant controversy by announcing the return of her talk show during the labor strikes. While the Writers Guild of America condemned her decision, SAG-AFTRA defended her. Protestors gathered outside Barrymore's show on the first day of production.

Several other daytime talk shows, including 'Live! Kelly Mark' and 'Tamron Hall,' have continued production as they are not covered by WGA rules. 'The View' resumed its new season despite having WGA writers who stepped away during the strike. Sherri Shepherd's show 'Sherri' is unaffected by the strike as it operates under a different contract.

Many talk show hosts, including Barrymore and Hudson, are SAG-AFTRA members. However, they are not in violation of the strike rules since their work as talk show performers falls under a different contract than the one disputed by the actors. SAG-AFTRA defended Barrymore's role as a host, stating that it does not violate the current strike rules.

