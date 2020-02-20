Jennifer Lawrence is all set to play a comic role in Don't Look Up post her acting sabbatical

As per the latest reports in the Hollywood Reporter, the actress will play a comic character in the upcoming film Don’t Look Up, helmed by Adam McKay.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay actress Jennifer Lawrence is back in action post her acting sabbatical. The news reports suggest that the 29-year-old actress is all set to play a comic role in the upcoming Hollywood film titled, Don't Look Up. The actress who featured in films like Silver Linings Playbook, Red Sparrow, Mother!, American Hustle and Winter’s Bone will be seen in a comic role, and this news has got the fans very excited. As per the latest reports in the Hollywood Reporter, the actress will play the lead in the film Don’t Look Up, helmed by Adam McKay.

The news reports also added that the film revolves around two scientists who are trying to save the planet Earth from a fatal, meteor. The news suggests that Netflix has finalized a deal. The film will reportedly be made on a budget of 75 million dollars or even more. The reports about Jennifer Lawrence's film suggest that Jennifer Lawrence's character is going to a dynamite role, as it would be described by the 17th-century folks.

Netflix is planning to make the film, in such a way that it appeals to fans and film audiences across the globe. The makers of the film are expected to kick start the film's principal photography by April. Reports about the film also suggest that the two scientists involved in the attempt to save the world, go to media house to reveal the truth but nobody is ready to believe them.

