Jennifer Lawrence is 'born to play' the role of Elizabeth Holmes, believes Don't Look Up's Adam McKay

Jennifer Lawrence has been busy preparing for her upcoming movie where she has been confirmed to portray the role of the disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who is the founder of Theranos. During an interview with Insider, Adam McKay said that Lawrence has been "working on" perfecting Holmes' voice and impressions.

The upcoming movie is an adaptation of Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley by John Carreyrou. According to Don't Look Up's director McKay, he feels Lawrence is "born to play" the role of Elizabeth Holmes. On whether Lawrence has been able to capture Holmes speaking patterns, McKay told Insider, via PEOPLE, "You know, I haven't made her do it for me yet. She said she's been working on it...She's about to have a baby so I'm not going to bug her right now but she's born to play that role."

McKay also revealed how Lawrence has been "feeling" the character as she has been working more on the vocal textures. Lastly, the director said that the actress is "excited" about the upcoming movie.

For those unversed, Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child. She and her husband Cooke Maroney tied the knot in 2019, and the Hunger Games star is expecting her first child with him. Lawrence also flaunted her baby bump during the promotional events of Netflix's Don't Look Up and in one of the interviews, she had also opened up on how she would be willing to protect her child's privacy despite being a global celebrity.

