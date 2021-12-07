Jennifer Lawrence calls her red carpet appearance for Don't Look Up premiere an 'out of body' experience

Jennifer Lawrence has returned to the red carpet with her upcoming movie Don't Look Up's New York City premiere. During her conversation with E!, the pregnant actress said that she feels "out of body" while returning to the red carpet with her cast members.

During the conversation, Lawrence explained her stance on calling it an "out of body" experience. "I'm, like, not here...if that makes sense. I'm not processing [it]," she hilariously added. The mother-to-be even posed with her costars, especially with Leonardo DiCaprio in her Dior gown with semi-sheer cape sleeves. The actress also graced the red carpet with jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

In the movie directed by Adam McKay, Lawrence plays the role of an astronomer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as they are set out to warn the President of the USA (Meryl Streep) and her son (Jonah Hill) about a deadly meteor approaching the Earth which can quite easily be termed as a "planet killer." The movie also stars Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley.

As for Lawrence's personal life, the Hunger Games actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The duo was first linked in June 2018 and became engaged in February 2019. They ultimately tied the knot in October 2019. However, during an interview with Vanity Fair recently, Lawrence had opened up on protecting her soon-to-be-born child's privacy as much as possible. "Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she had said.

