Jennifer Lawrence confesses her obsession with TikTok, calls it 'the most used app' on her phone

Jennifer Lawrence has recently confessed to being obsessed over the social media application TikTok! During her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Don't Look Up actress didn't hesitate in naming the content creating app, one of her most favourites!

Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney has recently revealed that she spends a lot of time on the app simply surfing through the different videos posted. However, when asked whether she has also been creating and posting videos online, the actress admitted to only being obsessed with scrolling through the app. "No, I don't make TikToks." Lawrence admitted. She also noted why she doesn't do so. "Oh my god," Jennifer said while laughing at the thought of making videos. "Could you imagine?"

However, when the host noted that the audience would love it if she joins TikTok as a content creator, Lawrence said that she knows that but has no plans of doing the same. Lawrence has time and again repeated that she isn't as tech-savvy as one would wish her to be.

If you're searching Lawrence up on Instagram or Twitter, you wouldn't find the actress for she doesn't use any of the current social media apps. Once, the actress had opened up to BBC 1 Radio about not being on Twitter while many other stars were. "I will never get Twitter...I'm not very good on phone or technology. I cannot really keep up with emails, so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me," she said.

