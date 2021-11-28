Jennifer Lawrence explains why she’ll protect her soon to be born child’s privacy over everything

Pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence recently spoke to Vanity Fair and opened up about wanting to keep her child’s life private. If you didn't know, the 31-year-old Oscar-winner and her husband Cooke Maroney confirmed the happy news of their pregnancy back in September. Now, the soon-to-be-mom joked about her force instinct to protect her child and said: “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’”

She added, “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Just last week, the actress also spoke to People magazine and explained her own decision to step away from the limelight, she said: "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have. I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?' I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence." ​​

