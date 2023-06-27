Jennifer Lawrence FINALLY reveals truth behind Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus cheating rumors

American actress Jennifer Lawrence has addressed the allegations and rumors claiming Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with her. The 32-year-old actress, who recently starred in raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings, has finally revealed the truth behind those claims and whether Cyrus was shading her in the music video for the 2023 song Flowers.

Jennifer Lawrence reveals truth behind Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus rumors

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence addressed the cheating rumors and cleared things up. During the game segment Plead the Fifth, the award-winning actress was asked if Cyrus had shaded her in the music video for her song Flowers after rumours of an alleged fling between her and Hemsworth. Before Cohen could even complete his question, Lawrence responded to it, and here's what she had to say.

ALSO READ: No Hard Feelings: When will Jennifer Lawrence's raunchy comedy film be available to watch online? Find out

"Not true. I would love to [respond], it's not true. Total rumor," the actress said. Questions arose when the music video for Flowers featured Cyrus wearing a gold gown with her hair in a messy bun, which was very similar to what Lawrence wore to the 2012 red carpet premiere of The Hunger Games. For the unversed, the actress and Hemsworth starred in the dystopian film franchise as Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne from 2012 to 2015.

The music video reference led to speculations that Hemsworth who had been in a long-time relationship with Cyrus had cheated on her with Lawrence. But a previous appearance of the actress on Watch What Happens Live sparked the rumor mill even further because Lawrence admitted that she shared an off-screen kiss with Hemsworth back then. "I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up," she explained.

"So I just assume that was like a coincidence," she said referring to the very similar gold look sported by Cyrus in the music video. The 32-year-old shared her thoughts on her previous red carpet looks and commented on the popular Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Summer House. Lawrence was on the talk show to promote her R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings which co-stars Andrew Barth Feldman and released in theatres on June 23, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Jennifer Lawrence say she will only do ‘R-rated’ films from now on? Find out