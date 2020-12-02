Jennifer Lawrence ‘grateful for widespread support’ after family barn burns down; Recalls growing there

Jennifer Lawrence recently broke her silence on the tragic fire that burned down her family barn in Kentucky. Scroll down to see what she said in her statement.

X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence recently released a statement on the devastation that occurred at her family’s camp, Camp Hi Ho, in Kentucky. If you missed the tragic news, over the weekend, the 30-year-old actress’ brother Blaine revealed on Camp Hi-Ho’s Facebook that the barn had burnt down. The barn was the base of a summer camp in Kentucky that has been going on for several years.

“I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi Ho,” Jennifer told People magazine. She continued: “Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe. I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi-Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun-loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise.”

“I’m grateful to Camp Hi-Ho for the amazing childhood memories. My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this. And we are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi-Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer,” Jennifer added.

If you missed it, on Saturday, Camp Hi-Ho shared a statement on Facebook announcing the tragic news after the fire broke out late Friday night. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls," the statement read. "Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us," the statement continued.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lawrence‘s family barn in Kentucky BURNS down; Her brother says they’re still mourning tragic loss

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×