Jennifer Lawrence is a diva! Actress opts for black flip flops underneath her Christian Dior couture gown

Jennifer Lawrence is definitely one of the most beloved Hollywood actresses who have been known for breaking barriers and speaking her mind freely. And the Hunger Games actress has done it yet again.

Lawrence has hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking very elegant in a crimson couture gown but she has paired the outfit with the most unexpected shoes. Here is everything to know about the same.

Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes 2023

Jennifer Lawrence looked as beautiful as ever as she attended the premiere of Anatomy of a Fall at the Cannes 2023. The Oscar winning actress looked stunning in a crimson Christian Dior couture gown with ruffled details at bust and corset bustier. An elegant shawl of the same color was draped across her arms. Lawrence paired her outfit with a diamond choker necklace and subtle makeup along wine-stained lips. She opted to keep her blonde hair straight and down.

ALSO READ: No Hard Feelings Trailer Out: Jennifer Lawrence dates a shy 19-year-old in order to save her childhood home

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023 Jury: Brie Larson to Paul Dano; Here's full list of the panel

However, instead of heels Jennifer Lawrence opted for a pair of everyday black flip flops with her couture gown. The Hunger Games actress' footwear was captured as she descended the Palais des Festivals.

Well, this brought out a major throwback as we remember Twilight star Kristen Stewart kicking off her shoes at the French red carpet. She pointed out a distinct dress code for men and women at the red carpet where the latter are required to wear heels. Stewart said that people get upset if a woman does not wear heels at the red carpet. The Twilight star made it very clear that if guys are not getting asked to wear dresses and heels at the red carpet, then no one can question her either.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer Lawrence opted for a netted Christian Dior dress with strappy detail and open back as she attended a photocall for the movie. We must say that Lawrence stunned in both the looks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets teary-eyed as comeback film receives a 7 minute standing ovation; WATCH