Jennifer Lawrence joins Twitter to voice her opinions against racial injustice; Says 'I Cannot Be Silent'

Jennifer Lawrence finally joined the world of Twitter and is using her handle to raise her voice against racial injustice in America. Read on to know more.

Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, Jennifer Lawrence decided to join twitter to speak up against racial injustice. The actress joined the call for justice for Breonna Taylor and voiced her opinions on the social media platform. She created a public profile in support of the anti-corruption campaign, Represent US, in which she serves as a member of the cultural council. The list of representatives in this campaign also includes Orlando Bloom, Rachel McAdams, Omar Epps, J.J. Abrams, Ben Harper, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush and more celebs.

She took to Twitter and shared a video of Epps discussing the criminal justice system in the USA and how those in power need to make concrete changes in the system to make it just and fair. “Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale," Lawrence wrote in her first-ever tweet.

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

Following this, Lawrence spoke up against the tragic killing of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot fatally by police in her own home on March 13. “For three months since her murder, Breonna Taylor's family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice. And yet, those calls have gone unanswered,” she tweeted. It was reported that the cops were conducting a narcotics investigation; however, no drugs were found at her Louisville home. She was shot eight times by cops.

Taylor, the victim’s family has filed a lawsuit stating the officers sprayed gunfire into the house with a total disregard for the value of human life, Daily Mail reported. Reportedly, Taylor had worked at two local hospitals and had no criminal record. Meanwhile, the police officers are now on administrative leave. “No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD, and disturbingly, the LMPD's own investigation report was woefully inaccurate. As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent," Lawrence added.

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

The 29-year-old actress, who was born and raised in Kentucky, called on Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action and hold those responsible for Taylor's death accountable for brutally killing her. “Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, the more trust erodes. I urge you to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers and address the LMPD's insufficient response to Breonna Taylor's murder. We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America," she wrote.

This is not the first time the actress has openly supported the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. In early June, the actress took to her Facebook page and expressed her feeling about racial injustice in the country. “Hi guys, it's been a while. But now is not the time to be silent. I pledge to listen, learn, donate, and vote. I promise to do my part today and every day. I hope you will join me in supporting these organizations, but this is just the start. Black Lives Matter,” she wrote.

A few days back, Beyoncé also posted an open letter in which she called for criminal charges against three cops involved in Taylor's shooting. Beyoncé urged Cameron to “take swift and decisive action in charging the officers” involved in the shooting. “Three months have passed and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired,” the Crazy In Love singer wrote in the letter.

She further asked Cameron to take concrete action to prove that a black woman’s life matters. “Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life,” she wrote. Naming the officers in her letter she wrote, “Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions.”

As part of the Black Lives Matter movement, people in America, including a long list of celebrities, have been stepping out of their homes in support of the black people. The protest in the country started after George Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck rendering him unable to breathe.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk denies having a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne; Responds to Johnny Depp's lawsuit

Share your comment ×