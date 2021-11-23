Jennifer Lawrence LAUDS Scarlett Johansson for being 'extremely brave' amid dealing with Black Widow lawsuit

Jennifer Lawrence has recently voiced her support for Scarlett Johansson and called her 'extremely brave' for handling the Black Widow lawsuit and fighting for what she felt was right. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence opened up on many issues, including how she felt when Scarlett Johansson stood up for herself.

"If two parties understand how a movie is going to be released, and then it turns out that one of the parties did not agree to that, that’s unfair," Lawrence told Vanity Fair. She also lauded the Black Widow actress for managing the lawsuit amid being pregnant with her baby boy. For those unversed, Johansson gave birth to her second child Cosmo whom she shares with Colin Jost. Lawrence praised Johansson for her resilience amid the lawsuit. "She was also crowning! She was giving birth," the Don't Look Up star exclaimed.

Other Hollywood actors who had supported Johansson amid the lawsuit were Jamie Lee Curtis and Elizabeth Olsen. It was previously also announced that Disney and Johansson had resolved their issues and the lawsuit was terminated.

Recently, Marvel head Kevin Feige had teased that Johansson is working with the Studio on another project which isn't related to Black Widow. He lauded the actress for being a "key part" of MCU for years as working with her has been "memorable and rewarding" for Feige. However, his announcement about the "top secret" Marvel project also made it clear that the differences which arose between the Studio and Scarlett due to Black Widow have been duly resolved.

